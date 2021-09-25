Hartig Drug now administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - All Hartig Drug locations will now offer the booster dose for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The booster shot will be available to all eligible patients regardless of where they received their initial doses, according to a news release from Hartig Drug. The company requests that patients bring their original COVID-19 vaccine card as well as a government-issued ID and prescription insurance, both are considered optional.

"Our pharmacists and pharmacy teams continue to provide vital access to Covid-19 and other vaccines in all of our communities, and we have ample vaccine supply to continue to provide first, second, and now booster Covid vaccine doses to patients based on public health guidelines," said Charlie Hartig, Chief Executive Officer, Hartig Drug Company. "With this big change, we request that everyone consider making an appointment in advance online at hartigdrug.com/appointment. Please be patient with our health care providers and pharmacists in the tri-states as we attempt to manage influenza vaccines, cough/cold and flu season, and now additional Covid-19 booster doses," he added. Charlie Hartig, CEO of Hartig Drug Company

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a booster shot for certain populations who got the Pfizer vaccine. Here's who's eligible:

Residents in long-term care facilities

Anyone 65 and older

Anyone 18-64 with an underlying health condition s

s Anyone 18-64 who is at an increased risk of exposure of COVID-19

Hartig pharmacists continue to provide doses of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at all of its locations. At this time, the CDC recommends that people stick with the same vaccine manufacturer. Pfizer is the only company with an approved booster shot.