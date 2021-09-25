Haitians heading to US change plans, ready to wait in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — As U.S. authorities moved out the last of the more than 14,000 migrants who gathered beside a border bridge in Del Rio, thousands of other Haitians en route between the border and South America are coming to the realization that a window of time has closed. As they have done before, they are looking to legalize their status in other countries, find work and wait until the next opportunity. So far this year, about 19,000 Haitian migrants have requested asylum in Mexico. He said hundreds had arrived this week to all of the agency’s offices across Mexico.