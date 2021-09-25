Skip to Content

Georgia rally to mark debut of GOP primary ‘Trump ticket’

7:57 am National news from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement will be on display Saturday in Georgia. A three-man ticket of candidates he’s backing in 2022 Republican primaries for statewide office will take the stage with him. But GOP opponents of Trump-backed candidates aren’t folding in Georgia. And some say the former president’s nod could ultimately cut against Republicans in a general election in the closely divided state. Trump’s early endorsement blitz is an attempt to keep remaking the party in his image. Ballotpedia shows Trump-backed candidates have won 37 of 43 competitive primaries since 2017. Party leaders often shied away from getting involved in primaries, and when they did, it sometimes backfired. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content