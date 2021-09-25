Fourth quarter surge pushes Wartburg past Coe 28-7

WAVERLY (KWWL) -- Scores on special teams and defense put it away on Saturday as Wartburg topped Coe 28-7 in their American Rivers Conference opener.

Leading 14-7 entering the fourth quarter, Knight speedster Jojo McNair fielded a punt at his own 36 yard line and raced 64 yards for a touchdown and a 14 point lead. Three minutes later, linebacker Nate Link picked off Carter Maske taking it back for the game icing touchdown.

Maske accounted for the Kohawks lone touchdown, scoring from the three on a quarterback keeper to briefly give Coe a 7-6 third quarter lead.

Wartburg's Jace Moore completed 26 of 34 passes on the day for 204 yards and one touchdown.