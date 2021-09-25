Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing officially retires

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - After 32 years with the department, Saturday was the last day for Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing.

"To the women and men of the Dubuque Police Department past and present – THANK YOU. Your literal blood, sweat and tears and commitment to the community has made Dubuque an incredibly safe place to live and raise families," Dalsing wrote in a Facebook post Saturday.

Dalsing started with DPD in 1989 and was promoted to chief in 2010. He announced he was retiring in early September and his last day was officially Saturday.

"Police cannot do their job without the people in the community being their extra eyes and ears, doing the volunteer work they do, working jobs that positively impact the community or otherwise living their lives in ways that better their neighborhood or community. So, thank you to everyone that assists us in our efforts to keep Dubuque safe and using their goodness to help Dubuque succeed," Dalsing wrote on Facebook.