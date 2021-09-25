4 accused of plotting school attack on Columbine anniversary

DUNMORE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say four teenagers have been charged with a plot to attack a Pennsylvania high school in 2024 on the 25th anniversary of the massacre at Colorado’s Columbine High School. The Times-Tribune of Scranton reported Friday that police say a 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy are charged as adults and two other teenagers face juvenile charges in the plan to attack Dunmore High School. Investigators say the girl’s mother told police her daughter was “obsessed with Columbine.” Investigators say a Molotov cocktail and bomb components were found at the girl’s home. Her attorney declined to comment.