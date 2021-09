CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--The Washington Warriors were looking to end a two a game losing streak vs Xavier on the road, while the Saints were looking to avoid back to back losses with a tough road trip looming next week vs Pella. Only one touchdown happened in the first half, but Warrior Chase Mahoney put on a linebacker clinic. The Saints would go on to score three touchdowns and one field goal in the second half on their way to a 31 to o victory.