Waverly Health Center opening new emergency room department as part of a larger expansion project

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Waverly Health Center is opening its new emergency room department Monday, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new addition was held Friday afternoon.

The $36 million project will also include expanded family medicine clinics, additional parking, and more when the entire 70,000 square foot addition is completed.

The new ER has rooms with updated technology and a better floor layout so staff can better serve patients coming in who need care.

"We really needed to create an environment where our staff had very good visualization of all of the patients that are in the facility and also rooms that were just more comfortable and provided more safety features and other types of opportunities for the patients," Waverly Health Center COO and Interim CEO Heidi Solheim said.

The new family medicine clinic is set to open later this fall and work will continue for about another year as crews renovate the old emergency room and clinic space into new general surgery suites.

The new emergency room department will provide more space, allowing for more specialists to come to the health center.

"By having this new facility and the ability to provide care in a much more soothing environment, but also efficient and effective for our staff members, we really do anticipate it's going to serve the broader community for many years to come," Solheim said.

The old emergency room will close Monday, September 27 at 8 a.m. as the new one will open. The new ER is located on the southwest side of the building with the new driveway entrance at the corner of 4th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW.