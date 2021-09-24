Waterloo woman claims $100,000 lottery prize

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — Waterloo resident Taylor Lumsden has taken home $100,000 from the "Fiesta!" scratch game. She bought her ticket from the Casey's off LaPorte Road in Waterloo.

"At first they did definitely think it was a joke," Taylor Lumsden said on Wednesday as she claimed her prize. "We’ve done it before — we’ve gotten the fake scratch-offs and we’ve done this before to them. So they just figured it was another time we were joking because our family is big on joking."

Also, a Solon woman won $50,000 from the "Crystal 7s" game.