Wapsie defense stops Hudson in 20-3 District 3 victory

Wapsie Valley got two first half interceptions from junior Braden Knight, as the Wapsie defense smothered Hudson in a 20-3 Class A District 3 victory Friday night in Hudson.

The victory improves Wapsie's record to 3-2, while Hudson falls to 1-4.

Wapsie got two first half rushing touchdowns from Hunter Kane and Holten Robinson to take a 14-3 halftime lead.

Hudson got a field goal from Lyle Olsen, but could not find the end zone.

Wapsie Valley plays host to South Winn next Friday night, while Hudson goes on the road to A-G-W-S-R.

