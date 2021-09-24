University of Iowa reaches settlement with female athletes in Title IX lawsuit

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Four female athletes at the University of Iowa who sues the University over alleged Title IX violations have reached a settlement agreement with the university.

Sage Ohlensehlen, Christina Kaufman, Alexa Puccini, and Kelsey Drake filed a class-action lawsuit accusing the University of committing Title IX violations after it cut the swimming and diving program last August. At the time, the Iowa Athletics Department estimated a financial deficit of $75 million brought on by the COVID pandemic.

"To find out that your team is cut, it feels like a death," then University of Iowa Senior and Swimming and Dive team captain Sage Ohlensehlen said last December.

The lawsuit challenged the UI's failure to provide equitable athletic opportunities for female students and equitable treatment of female student-athletes, including eliminating the women's swimming and diving program. In October 2020, athletes Miranda Vermeer and Abbie Lyman joined the lawsuit.

On top of that, the plaintiffs said the University of Iowa has engaged in a continuing pattern and practice of discrimination against women based on sex in intercollegiate athletics in violation of Title IX. They also want the UI to provide their team with funding and staffing benefits in proportion to their intercollegiate team status. They are also seeking monetary compensation.

The lawsuit specifically cited three Title IX violations. First, that the University has failed to meet any of the three criteria for compliance with Title IX's equal participation requirement. Secondly, that the UI's failure to treat female athletes substantially equally with respect to athletic financial assistance, equipment and supplies, tutoring, locker rooms, practice and competitive facilities, housing and dining, and recruitment violates Title IX's equal treatment requirement. Lastly, that the University of Iowa, according to data from 2018-19, provided $6,709,299 in athletic-related aid to men's athletic programs and $6,399,154 to women's athletic programs, a ratio of 51% for men and 49% for women, which also violates Title IX's equal treatment requirement.

In December 2020, a federal judge granted a temporary injunction to prevent the University of Iowa from dropping the women's swimming and diving team in the 2021-2022 school year.

"Particularly once the court issued the injunction, that was pretty clear we thought that both the University of Iowa's view of the law and ours could not both be right," Jim Larew, the attorney representing the female athletes said. "At least, this judge felt that pledges have a strong case. In fact, if it went to trial, we would have likely prevailed."

As part of the settlement, the University of Iowa became the first NCAA Division I, Power Five conference institution to add a women's wrestling program.

In February, the University of Iowa reinstated its women's swimming and diving team.

While the University of Iowa disputed the claims made in the lawsuit but decided to reinstate the program regardless of the lawsuit's outcome voluntarily, university leaders said it was because it was in the best interests of students, coaches and the school.

"The women's swimming lawsuit brought forward last September, combined with the recent court order mandating the continuation of the sport during the legal process, has created additional uncertainty that could last several months or even years," University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said. "We made the decision the right thing to do was to reinstate the women's swimming and diving program and remove any uncertainty moving forward for our current student-athletes as well as high school swimmers considering attending the University of Iowa."

Larew said negotiations between the two sides have been ongoing for months. The terms of the settlement were not finalized until "shortly before" Barta's press conference on Thursday announcing the addition of women's wrestling.

According to Larew, the settlement terms require the University to commit to the program's long-term success beyond restoring it.

The University also agreed to decrease the number of varsity spots on its rowing team. It will put a cap at 75 women for Title Nine compliance counting purposes. In the past Larew said it has been as high as 90 or 104.

"It has been our contention that, given the limitations on the number of boats that can race, and there are only a reasonable size of members on the team," Larew said. "In recent years it has grown so large that there are a lot of women weren't getting a genuine varsity women's athletic experience."

By decreasing the number of positions on the rowing team, there will be more spots for other women's sports like wrestling.

"There ought to be the creation of one or more new teams of people who are benefiting from the coaching relationship," Larew said. "If you only have four coaches on the team, you want to have only a limited number of members of the team so they might not get the coaching experience and camaraderie with their peers."

The final part of the agreement required the University to hire an independent monitor to oversee Title IX compliance. The University will pay for the monitor, but that person will work outside the school and produce an annual public report on compliance.

"The actions they've taken to resolve the issues shows it has been resolved the way that's in the interest of both the parties and themselves," Larew said. "I think it bodes well for the University of Iowa, which by this action has re-established itself as a cutting edge leader in women's sports."