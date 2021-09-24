UK’s Johnson reaches out to Macron amid submarine dispute

PARIS (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to smooth over tensions with France over a geopolitical submarine dispute. Johnson promised in a phone call Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron that their countries would cooperate closely together around the world. France remains deeply angered by a strategic submarine deal by the U.S., Australia and Britain announced last week. The deal was kept secret from France and sank a separate French-Australian submarine deal. Macron’s office said Johnson requested Friday’s phone call and “expressed his intention to restore cooperation” between the neighbors. Johnson’s office said they agreed to work closely on climate change, fighting terrorism and in the Indo-Pacific.