Turkey Valley remains unbeaten, tops No. 6 Janesville 28-22

JANESVILLE (KWWL) – After building a 20-0 lead, ninth-ranked Turkey Valley held on to top No. 6 Janesville 28-22. The win leaves the Trojans as the only 8-Man team left undefeated in district three.

Senior Marcus Herold ran for 195 yards and three scores in the win. His third, a 31-yard score to open the fourth quarter, turned out to be big as it put the Trojans up two-scores in the final fourteen minutes.

“Our lineman knew they had to get there and they did their job,” said Herold, “Great blocking up front, hard fought game. We love games like this.”

“There were a couple times that could've turned sour on us,” added Trojan head coach Mark Scott, “They fought through it, came back, and made sure at the end they made the plays they needed to make to come out with a victory.”

Janesville, meanwhile, played much of the game without three-year starting quarterback Leo Dodd, who left the game with a first quarter ankle injury. Wildcat back-up Keegan Eastman struggled on his first three series, before throwing a pair of touchdown passes to Jaden Appleby to pull Janesville within six at the half.

Down by 14 in the fourth, Janesville's Wiley Sherburne gave his team great field position with a punt block. A few plays later, Eastman found Sherburne on an eight-yard touchdown strike to pull within six late. He got one final chance in the final moments, but Garrett Kurtenbach came up with an interception to seal the win for Turkey Valley.

“I'm really proud of how we played, how we competed, especially down your senior captain, 3 year starter,” said Janesville head coach Dale Eastman, “We'll see how that goes this week, and then we'll move on and we'll get ready for Riceville next week.”