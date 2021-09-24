TRACKING: Showers end followed by a clear and cool night.

Tonight: Scattered showers end from west to east late this afternoon. Clouds clear this evening as temperatures fall into the 50s. The sky is clear overnight and by morning it will be chilly. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s by morning.

Saturday: A beautiful fall day. Lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The wind is from the west at 10-15 mph. Some gusts could be near 25 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear and not as cool. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures. Highs are in the low 80s with a south wind at 10-15 mph.

Next Week: Dry with sunshine through Wednesday…more clouds by the end of the week. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.