TRACKING: Isolated showers this afternoon

Today: Clouds increase throughout the day, as there is a chance for showers this afternoon. Not everyone sees rain, but our northern and eastern counties have the best chance. Rainfall amounts are light and may only add up to a tenth of an inch. Southwest winds shift northwesterly as a cold front passes later today. Winds may be breezy at times at 10-20 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. High temperatures range from the low to upper 70s.

Tonight: Skies clear and temperatures fall throughout the night. Northwest winds are at 5-10 mph. Lows are only in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to start the weekend. Temperatures are pleasant and in the low to mid 70s. West winds range from 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies for Saturday night. Low temperatures drop to the mid 40s.

Sunday: The heat is on Sunday, as highs warm to around 80 degrees. Winds shift out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Next Week: The first half of the week looks warm, with high temperatures staying around the 80 degree mark.