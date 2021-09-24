Tiny San Marino votes in referendum on legalizing abortion

ROME (AP) — San Marino is one of the last countries in Europe which bans all abortion. On Sunday, the tiny republic’s voters can have their say in a referendum calling for abortion to be made legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. The proposal also calls for abortion beyond that point if the woman’s life is in danger or if her physical or psychological health is at risk due to fetal malformations. Women who want an abortion currently go to neighboring Italy, which legalized the procedure in 1978. San Marino, one of the world’s oldest republics, has a population of some 33,000.