Sen. Grassley announces run for re-election

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley announced his run for re-election early Friday morning.

"In a time of crisis and polarization, Iowa needs strong, effective leadership," Grassley said. "I’m focused on serving the people of Iowa as your senator and fighting for policies that will make Iowa an even better place to raise a family and grow a business."

Grassley has served in the U.S. Senate since 1981. On Friday and Saturday he will meet with Iowans as part of his campaign.

He will kickoff the campaign with a Q&A at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Marion, followed by another Q&A at 11:15 a.m. at the Davenport Country Club.

At 2:15 p.m. he will have a meet and greet with Iowans at the Dairy Queen on 640 16th Avenue Southeast in Dyersville. He will wrap up Friday's events at 4 p.m. at the National Cattle Congress in Waterloo.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday Grassley will join Governor Kim Reynolds at the Annual Harvest Festival in Des Moines.

In a press release Grassley states he's, "glad to have the support of Iowans and I will work as hard as ever to earn their continued support in the months ahead."