CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) --Just after 5a.m Friday, Cedar Falls Fire and Police were called to the southbound interchange of Highway 218 at Highway 58 for a rollover accident involving a semi.

An A&Y Logistics truck based out of Apply Valley, MN had rolled on to its side.

A large amount of Amazon packages were inside and spilled into a ditch.

The driver was not injured.