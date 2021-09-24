Police give all-clear after Virginia active shooter report

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police have given the all-clear after a search of two state office buildings in Virginia’s capital prompted by a report of a possible active shooter. Virginia’s Capitol Police said in a tweet Friday that police concluded their search of the Madison and Monroe state office buildings in downtown Richmond and no suspicious people or activities were found. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill into law earlier this year that largely bans firearms in state office buildings, with exceptions for law enforcement.