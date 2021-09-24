One man killed and one teen injured from head-on crash in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — An 18-year-old is injured along with a 61-year-old who died from a crash happening on Highway 20 going west just after 10:30 a.m. on September 24th, 2021.

A Chevy Avalanche driven by 18-year-old Alexzander Purman was going east on Highway 20 when Purman entered the median going into the westbound lanes.

Purman continued until a head-on collision with a Ford Explorer driven by 61-year-old Bryan Harken driving in the outside lane going west.

Iowa State Patrol says AirCare support was needed for Purman who was left injured from the crash. Harken did not survive.