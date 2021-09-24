North Tama runs past St. Ansgar 39-29

TRAER (KWWL)--North Tama scored on its first play from scrimmage as the Redhawks remained unbeaten with a 39-29 win over St. Ansgar Friday night. Devin McKinley's 70 yard TD run opened the scoring as the Redhawks used a balance attack to keep the Saints reeling. However, St. Ansgar's first possession resutled in a touchdown as well, as Connor King's 3 yard score gave the Saints a 7-6 lead. The Redhawks wouldn't be down for long as QB Gabe Kopriva's 52-yard pass to Adam Greiner moved the ball to the 8 yard line. Aiden Zook would later score on a 5-yard TD run. Kopriva would later connect with Zook on a 5-yard TD pass to make the score 14-7 N. Tama. With 1:13 left in the half, St. Ansgar QB Tate Mayer's 17-yard TD pass to Bradley Hackenmiller would close the gap to 20-14. The Redhawks would keep up the pressure in the 2nd half, outscoring the Saints 19-15 to make the final score 39-29.