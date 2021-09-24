Mask mandate removed for Waterloo, Cedar falls elementary schools, will have school-based mandates if cases rise

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A week-long mask mandate for Waterloo and Cedar Falls PK-5 schools has been lifted and each district has announced its plans for when students will be now required to wear masks in the future.

Both Waterloo Community Schools and the Cedar Falls Community School District announced Friday that they will now only require mask-wearing in specific elementary school buildings if COVID-19 numbers rise.

On September 17, the districts announced a week-long mask mandate for PK-5 students and teachers before finalizing further plans. Both districts still only recommend mask-wearing for middle and high schools, as anyone 12 or older is eligible to be vaccinated.

Cedar Falls schools will implement a temporary 5-day mask mandate at any elementary building where over 3% of students, teachers, and staff are either positive or in quarantine related to COVID-19.

The district says they selected 3% as a threshold based upon data from last school year and because it is significantly below the state requirement of reporting illness to the county at 10%.

Last week, a group of Cedar Falls parents held a protest against the temporary week-long mask requirement implemented by the district.

Waterloo schools will also have a 5-day mask mandate in elementary school buildings with over 3% of students, teachers, and staff out due to COVID-19, but will take into account Black Hawk County's transmission level.

If the county is at a medium or high COVID-19 status, and over 3% of an elementary building is out due to COVID-19, then masks will be required. If the county COVID-19 status is low, masks will only be required at elementary schools with over 5 percent out due to COVID-19.

Black Hawk County is currently in a high COVID-19 status with a 14-day positivity rate of 9.9 percent.

The district says that they will communicate to individual schools every Friday if mitigation measures will need to be updated due to a rise in COVID-19 related absentees.