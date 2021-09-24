Many hurdles for families with food challenges: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans struggling to feed their families over the past pandemic year say they’ve had difficulty figuring out how to get help and had trouble finding healthy foods they can afford. A poll from Impact Genome and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 23% of Americans say they haven’t been able to get enough to eat or the kinds of foods they need. Most of those facing food challenges enrolled in a government or nonprofit food assistance program in the last year, but 58% still had difficulty accessing at least one service.