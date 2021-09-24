Linn County Sheriff’s Office releasing some inmates early due to rise in COVID-19 cases

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- With permission from the District Court, the Linn County Correctional Center is releasing some inmates who have tested negative for COVID-19.

Sheriff Brian Gardner says they're seeing an increase in cases in the jail and this move will help create more distancing between inmates who remain in custody. The sheriff says as of Friday morning, there are 18 inmates who have tested positive and an additional 19 have had possible exposure to the virus and are in quarantine awaiting test results.

The Sheriff also says that most of the inmates are asymptomatic but there are several with COVID-19 symptoms.

Due to the outbreak, multiple living units on the second floor of the center have been quarantined. The inmates being released are housed in the quarantined dormitory cells and have tested negative. They will also be required to contact the Sheriff's Office within 48 hours of their release to reschedule the remaining jail time after November 1, 2021.

The Linn County Correctional Center is continuing to encourage all inmates to get vaccinated and wear masks.