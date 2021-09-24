Its relevance at stake, UN reaches toward a new generation

At the United Nations this week, the pandemic-era rules of engagement for General Assembly week are strict for kings, presidents and other “excellencies.” Yet the U.N. has made room to fully embrace the diplomatic soft power of seven young K-pop stars, and along with them the largest generation of young people in the history of the world. A newly announced U.N. Youth Office and appeals to young people in world leaders’ speeches are also among the many signs that the elders are ready — eager, even — to turn to young people for diplomacy and relevance.