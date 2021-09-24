Governor Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen Pearl Harbor sailor

(KWWL) — Governor Reynolds has ordered flags at half-staff on Saturday, September 25 to honor fallen 23-year-old U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Eli Olsen who was killed at Pearl Harbor during World War II. Olsen was from Exira, Iowa and will be buried there with military honors.

Olsen served as a storekeeper on the USS Oklahoma before being capsized from multiple torpedo hits on December 7, 1941. Funeral service will be held at Exira Lutheran Church with burial at Exira Cemetery on September 25th at 10:30 a.m.

More information about Eli Olsen can be found HERE.