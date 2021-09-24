Getting to the end of the list

There are two named storms in the Atlantic as of Friday evening. The latest is Teresa. This means there are only two names left in Atlantic hurricane list for 2021.

The the last two names in the list are Victor and Wanda. In the past when this list of names was used up we would move on to the Greek Alphabet. They no longer use the Greek Alphabet to continue on with storm names. They are a "Supplemental List" of names that are used if they go through the first list.

Here is the list of names the National Hurricane Center will use once two more storms are named.

There are six lists of names and the lists rotate. So the list of names for 2021 will become the list for 2027. The list from 2022 will become the list for 2028 and so on.

