France, Germany nominate WHO chief Tedros for a second term

GENEVA (AP) — Germany and France say they and other European Union countries have nominated Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia for a second term as director-general of the World Health Organization. The announcement was made Friday and it marks the first time that a candidate for the top job at the U.N. health agency has not been nominated by the home country. Tedros has been in the global spotlight over the organization’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. He has run afoul of the Ethiopian government of Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over his outspokenness about violence in his home region of Tigray.