EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

Medication abortion accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. The increasingly common method relies on pills rather than surgery, opening the possibility for abortions to be done in a woman’s home rather than a clinic. It’s an option that has become important during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Republican states move to restrict access to abortion generally, many of them also are limiting access to medication-induced abortions. Abortion providers say medication abortion is safe and essential, especially as access to clinics in Republican-controlled states becomes more difficult.