EU legal advisor: Diesel software faces strict limits

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union legal adviser says software installed in Volkswagen cars to alter the amount of pollutants coming out of their exhaust pipes in hot or cold weather and at high altitude contravenes EU laws unless it prevents potentially dangerous sudden engine damage. Austrian courts asked the European Court of Justice to rule whether the software is a “defeat device” that could cheat car emissions tests. The advocate general said Thursday that this is the case, if it can’t be justified, because “the software at issue reduces the effectiveness of the emission control system in normal vehicle operation and use.” His legal opinion is not binding, but Europe’s top court follows such advice in most cases.