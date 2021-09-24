Detained Catalan leader sought by Spain awaits fate in Italy

ROME (AP) — A former Catalan leader sought by Spain for his secessionist bid is awaiting an extradition decision from a judge in Sardinia, Italy, where he has been detained. Police at Alghero airport took Carles Puigdemont into custody Thursday night at Alghero airport. Puigdemont, who has been living in Belgium after fleeing Spain, came to Sardinia to attend a Catalan culture event and on the invitation of sympathizers for Sardinian independence. Puigdemont has been fighting extradition to Spain, which accuses him of sedition for the failed 2017 secession bid for the region in northeast Spain. A judge in Sardinia was set to hold a hearing Friday on the extradition request.