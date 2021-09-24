Clear Creek-Amana steamrolls previously unbeaten Oskaloosa 48-9.

TIFFIN(KWWL)--Homecoming night in Tiffin as the Clear Creek-Amana (3-1) swarm onto the field to take on the 4-0 Oskaloosa.

After an Oskaloosa 3 and out, Gage Freeman flies in off the edge and blocks the punt, Grant Kruse picks it up and he cruises into the endzone for the first score of the game.

Following Indians possession Freeman another big hit causes the fumble, this one picked up Ethan Pegump and he is gonna take it back the other way. It's 14- nothing clippers just 2 minutes into the game

The Clippers offense finally gets to take the field the read option fools our talented camera man, Ben Swails on the QB keeper goes 58 yards right by us on the sideline clippers rolling up 21-3.

They weren't done, Oskaloosa punting again, Gage Freeman another blocked punt. How about the first quarter for Freemam. 1 forced fumble, 2 blocked punts this one hell take himself into the endzone. 28-3

Clippers D wants in on the action. Indian pass is picked off by Reece Hoffman. Hoffman sets up the offense with a good return.

Were still in the first quarter yet, Swails through the air this time to Harrison Rosenberg. Bobbles it a bit but he is in for the score. This one is all Clippers 35-3 at the end of the first!!

CCA goes on to win 48-9.