Cedar Rapids schools release guidelines on when they will consider removing mask mandate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Community School District communicated to families on Friday about how and when they will consider removing the recently implemented mask mandate.

In a letter, Superintendent Noreen Bush laid out the factors that will influence when the district will remove its mandate.

"As we have responded to the pandemic and worked on mitigation measures, we realize that guidance and proactive measures are helpful so that everyone can see the big picture of managing this time together," Bush wrote. "We have developed guidance to assist us in determining when we can remove our most recent mitigation measures with face-coverings/masks.

She says that if the current temporary ruling allowing districts to mandate masks is overturned or canceled, the district will follow the law and remove its mandate.

The district will also consider terminating the mandate if:

The Linn County positivity rate drops below 14%

The Linn County transmission level drops below the "epidemic level" which it's currently at

The CRCSD COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 2%

Linn County 0-17 age range reports cases below 10%

Bush also mentioned vaccine eligibility and status as potential future determining factors. Because vaccines are currently available for kids 12 and older, the district will take into consideration if a secondary school has over 50% vaccination rate, should they get access to the data. The district will do the same with elementary schools when vaccines become available for children under 12-years-old if they get access to the data.

Even after the district-wide mandate is lifted, there may be school-specific temporary mask mandates if COVID-19 numbers rise at a certain school. The factors for a temporary mask mandate would include two or more percent of students are actively positive for COVID-19 at a school and if eight or more percent of students are out sick on average for a school week.

These temporary individual-school mask mandates would be in place for 10 days and only be extended if the COVID-19 numbers remain above the benchmarks set.

You can read the full letter from Superindenten Bush here.

You can find Linn County COVID-19 data here.