California GOP looks to 2022 contests for House, Legislature

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California Republicans are looking ahead to 2022 races for Congress and the Legislature, after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom soundly defeated an attempt to remove him from office in a recall election. Party delegates gathered in San Diego for a three-day convention to work on a comeback in the heavily Democratic state. Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said at a sparsely attended lunch that “we are undeterred” despite the loss. She says Democrats remain vulnerable on rising crime rates, homelessness and high taxes. The GOP has been fading away in California for years, and it now accounts for only about 24% of registered voters.