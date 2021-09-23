Winneshiek Medical Center requiring vaccine for all new hires

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) – The Winneshiek County Medical Center will require all new hires to be vaccinated as of October 1. The hospital already announced a plan to vaccinate all current staff by the same deadline.

Current employees of the hospital can complete a declination/exemption process, but new employees will not be given this option. The only exemptions offered will be for medical and religious reasons. A hospital spokesperson says the hospital will adjust their vaccine participation program to meet OSHA guidelines once released.

Winneshiek Medical Center encourages all eligible people to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Thomas Marquardt, D.P.M., chief medical officer, Winneshiek Medical Center, says, “Winneshiek Medical Center continues to support vaccination against COVID-19 because of rising cases of COVID-19 nationally, low vaccination rates in many communities and the threat of variants. We know that people who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 are at higher risk of severe disease, and vaccines are the single most important tool against COVID-19.”

Steve Slessor, chief administrative officer, Winneshiek Medical Center, says, “WMC continues to experience disruptions in the supply chain resulting in a delay in availability of COVID-19 testing supplies that provide a same-day (rapid) result. This could be a limiting factor for businesses that choose a weekly testing option for employees. We are hopeful testing supplies will become more stable in the near future, but at this time, we must follow a testing strategy that allows us to meet the needs of our patients with the testing supplies currently available.

WMC joins a growing list of facilities requiring COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of employment.