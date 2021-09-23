Waukee man charged with murder in March death of infant

WAUKEE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have charged a 22-year-old Waukee man with first-degree murder in the death of a 6-month-old baby. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Nicholas Edward Cox was arrested Tuesday on the charge, as well as a count of child endangerment causing death. He was booked into the Hardin County Jail. Officials say Iowa Falls police and paramedics responded to a 911 call on March 2 and found the baby unresponsive. Efforts to revive the infant were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say Cox gave various stories about his attempts to save the baby, finally telling investigators he was “way too rough” with the infant. An autopsy showed the baby died of blunt force trauma to the neck and spine and asphyxiation.