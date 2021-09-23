Wartburg College President Darrel Colson announces plans to retire

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) — 17th President of Wartburg College Darrel Colson has announced his retirement at the end of the academic year bringing his 13-year tenure to an end. Colson says by leaving now, the college can get ready to finalize their new strategic plan along with the fundraising brought with.

"When we consider only the satisfaction that we derive from the work, I’d likely never retire; and yet, we learned many years ago from a more experienced presidential couple that one of the most important, and yet difficult, decisions a president must make is when to step aside and pass the baton to another," said Colson, who along with his wife, Christy, will return to Louisiana following his retirement. "Loving a place as much as we love Wartburg makes leaving difficult."

"I don’t think he’s gotten enough credit for his ability to lead the college through these times," Mike McCoy, chair of Board of Regents said. "He’s had to make tough decisions, but he’s always been gracious about them and transparent about them. People may not have liked the decisions that he made, but he kept them informed."

In the coming weeks, the Board of Regents will begin the process of hiring a search firm and launching a national search for the 18th president of the college.

