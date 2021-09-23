Voting this November? Here’s what has changed since last year

(KWWL) -- With city and school elections on the horizon, Iowans need to be prepared for some changes to how they vote.

Absentee voting will see the biggest change after the Iowa Legislature passed a sweeping voting reform bill that shortens the time Iowans can vote. Republicans led the passage of the bill, saying it was about election security. Democrats contend it suppresses voters. Several other states have passed similar legislation.

What's changed for voters this year? Find out more.

Here's are some dates to remember before votes are cast November 2nd:

October 13 - First day county auditors can send absentee ballots to those who've requested one. Voters can also vote absentee in person at their county courthouse.

- First day county auditors can send absentee ballots to those who've requested one. Voters can also vote absentee in person at their county courthouse. October 18 - County auditors must receive your absentee ballot request form by this day.

- County auditors must receive your absentee ballot request form by this day. November 1 - Last day to vote absentee in person

- Last day to vote absentee in person November 2 - Election day, polls close at 8 p.m.

"Be sure that you follow those dates for absentee. You want to not miss the deadline of 15 days before the election, which is October 18th, if you want to get a ballot in the mail," said Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder.

If you don't get your absentee ballot in by the deadline, you can still cast it by taking it to your polling place by 8 p.m. on election day. The auditor's office says ballots postmarked before Election Day are no longer eligible for counting, except for uniformed and overseas voting and people in the Safe at Home program.

"Your vote carries much more weight in a local election, and those are the issues that affect you most directly," Veeder said.

While turnout won't likely be as high as the general election, Veeder is curious to see how many voters utilize an absentee ballot this time around. He encourages everyone to cast their vote on or before November 2nd.

Iowa Secretary Paul Pate's office is mailing out about 50,000 postcards to Iowans who are unregistered to vote in hope of raising the number of eligible voters.