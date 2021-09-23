TRACKING: Sunshine and pleasant temps continuing

Today: Clear skies overnight has led to chilly temperatures this morning. However, temperatures rebound by the afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunshine is on tap. North winds are at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies tonight. Winds shift out of the south at 5-10 mph. Lows fall from the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies to start Friday, with a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front. There won’t be much moisture around Eastern Iowa, so any rain we do see will only add up to a tenth of an inch. Northwest winds are breezy at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. High temperatures are in the low to mid 70s.

Friday Night: Skies clear through Friday night. Lows fall right back to the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: The first half of the weekend starts off near normal, with sunshine. Northwest winds are at 5-15 mph.

Next Week: Temperatures return to the low 80s to start the work week, with a mix of sun and clouds.