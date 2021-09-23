TRACKING: Isolated light showers

Tonight: It is another night with a clear sky. Low temperatures are not as chilly with temperatures by morning in the upper 40s.



Friday: A cold front is forecast to push through eastern Iowa with clouds and a few light showers during the afternoon. High temperatures are in the 70s. The wind switches to the northwest as the front passes. It looks like we will have a couple of hours of gusty winds (30 mph). The best time for that to happen is between 3 and 6 pm.



Friday Night: The clouds clear during the evening and the sky remains clear overnight. Low temperatures are chilly as they drop into the low 40s.



Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.



Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.