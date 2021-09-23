Top ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy outlasts Dubuque Senior 28-21

CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--In a battle of longtime rivals Cedar Rapids Kennedy beat Dubuque Senior 28-21 on Thursday. This game was close throughout. The Rams scored on their first possession on a 23 yard touchdown run by Tommy Watkins to make it 7-0 Senior. Kennedy rallied to take lead on touchdown runs by Caelum Jones and Alex Koch. The Cougars took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. Senior tied the game before halftime on a Jack Gilligan 36 yard touchdown pass to Hayden Francois to make it 14-14 at halftime.

Kennedy outscored the Rams 14-7 in the second half to win 28-21 and remain unbeaten.