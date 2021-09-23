Tar fire breaks out on roof of Waterloo building

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Fire crews responded to a tar fire that broke out on the roof of a building on E. 4th St. in Waterloo around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, causing a large plume of black smoke.

Fire officials say that two men were resealing tar on the roof of the building and had a batch of tar heating up when the fire broke out.

Crews were able to put out the fire in a matter of minutes, and the fire was contained to just the roof. Officials say there's no damage to the interior of the building.