Skip to Content

Some Argentines turn to unusual pandemic pets for comfort

New
10:02 am National news from the Associated Press

Millions of people have found solace during the pandemic in cuddling a dog or cat. For a few Argentines, comfort comes in other forms — a horse or a pig, perhaps a possum-like sugar glider or even a tarantula. As the new coronavirus began to circulate last year, Luciana Benetti had to scrap plans for a big birthday party. Instead, her parents gave her a pig. It turned out to be a loving companion. Meanwhile, Lorena Álvarez turns to her 28 pocket-sized gliders. Veterinarian Adrian Petta specializes in unconventional pets and says he’s seen hundreds over the past 18 months of the pandemic.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content