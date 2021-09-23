OPERATION QUICKFIND: Missing 17-year-old from Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 17-year-old boy.

Cedar Rapids Police say 17-year-old Jaqson Tejada hasn't been seen since 2 p.m. yesterday near 650 Colton Circle NE.

Tejada is reported as being 6 feet 4 inches and 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white T-shirt. He also has an "MLK" verse tattoo on his thigh.

Anyone with information on Tejada's whereabouts should call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5378.