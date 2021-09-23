National Cattle Congress brings back fair after being canceled last year!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - To cap off a summer full of events and festivities, the National Cattle Congress' Fair is back after being canceled last year.

On top of having a brand new carnival this year, the fair will include:

Over 20 food nevdors

A petting zoo

The Blue Ribbon Row Dairy Exhibit

Live performances

Estel Hall Vendor Expo

and so much more.

Finally being able to celebrate the National Cattle Congress' 110th anniversary, general manager Jim Koch said he has been ready to get the party started!

"It means a lot to us, we were truly missed last year, it just felt like there was a void that we couldn't do or give to the community and we are so looking forward to give things back to our community and hope everyone comes out and has a good time," Koch said.

Koch told KWWL's Alaina Kwan, the theme for the fair this year is, "It's Everyone's Fair," because they believe there's an activity, food, or ride for everyone at this fair. He also said he hopes to see a lot of people come out and enjoy what they can, given the fair is only five days long.

"It's just for our tradition with our livestock shows, we have the dairy show here that's really been growing throughout the past years," Koch said, "it's just you've got to come out to really see it and see all the different activities we have because we have something here for everyone."

The fair officially started Wednesday, September 22nd with its 'Preview Night' opening the gates at 4 p.m. The fair will end Sunday, September 26th and people can enter the fairgrounds at 9 a.m. during the weekend.

ADMISSION PRICES

General admission 13 & over: $10

Senior 60+: $8

Kids 6-12: $6

Veterans w/ a military ID: $5

Kids 5 & under: FREE

For more information about the National Cattle Congress Fair and what it offers, CLICK HERE.