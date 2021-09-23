Mercy Cedar Rapids breaks ground on new heart center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Mercy Cedar Rapids broke ground Thursday afternoon on a new facility that's been in the making for a long time. The Heart Center at Mercy is dedicated to help with advanced heart and vascular care, and is designed to be the largest such facility in Linn County.

The ceremony took place at the corner of 9th Street and 8th Avenue Southeast, just across the street from their main hospital. One aspect seen in the main hospital that leaders hope to bring to the Heart Center is adding electrophysiology, cardiac catherization labs, and surgical suites in the facility.

During the ceremony, hospital leaders said the Heart center at Mercy will offer patients access to advanced technologies and treatments. They also will offer feature patient conveniences, and continuum of care. From prevention and screening, to diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.

During the ceremony, hospital leaders said with this new facility, patients can expect coordination of care they can't find anywhere else. From cardiology specialists specializing in interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, cardiac and vascular surgery, cardio-oncology, and pediatric cardiology.

The facility will offer integrated patient-centered care and state of the art technology, as they bring heart specialists and coordinated heart services all under one roof. As Mercy continues to grow and develop the leading heart program in Cedar Rapids. Living under one roof will also allow for the Heart Center to include an increased amount of heart focused specialty clinics. These will be designed to provide education, ongoing assignments, individual care plans, and clinics fort heart failure, A-Fib, heart valve disorders, and much more.

Funding was made possible for the facility thanks in part to a generous gift from Jim and Jewel Plumb of Cedar Rapids. Jim died back in 2004, while Jewel died in 2019. However, their donation is said to be one of the largest single gift donations ever given to the hospital in its 121 year history. President and CEO of Mercy, Tim Charles says the gift is transformational for the facility.

“It enables Mercy to start the next chapter in our heart program by advancing the level of heart care available in our community. I think Jewel and Jim would be happy to see the influence their generosity is having on our community and the benefits it will provide to its citizens.” Tim Charles, President & CEO of Mercy Cedar Rapids

Hospital leaders say the gift will help support the development of the Heart Center.

With the arrival of the Heart Center, Mercy Cedar Rapids hopes to greatly enhance access given to patients in screenings and early detections of heart conditions. This will be done using new cardiac and vascular screening stations inside an interactive lobby to provide education and early detection opportunities for patients. They also will include community education spaces for CPR and AED training, making the facility a central hub for heart related information and education in the Cedar raids community.

Another layer the new facility adds is a large walking track on the ground level of the facility. This will help with anyone needing cardiac rehabilitation, and will help patients transition back from medical and surgical intervention, as they get back to full daily living.

Since its inception, Mercy Cedar Rapids has experienced tremendous growth through its heart program. As they now treat more patients in Linn County for heart care than any other hospital. Mercy is also the only hospital in Cedar Rapids currently ranked in the top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital by both Fortune and IBM Watson Health, and to receive a three star rating by The Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

The Heart Center is scheduled to open up sometime in mid-2023.

For more information on The Heart Center at Mercy, you can visit their website to learn more.