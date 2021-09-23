Memorial or high-rise? Future of condo collapse site argued

The fight over whether the site of June’s deadly Florida condominium collapse should be sold for development or turned into a memorial boiled over during an emotional court hearing. Some victims’ relatives begged Thursday for time to find a buyer who won’t put a new luxury high-rise at the side of Champlain Towers South in Surfside where 98 people died. They want to find a private party or government that will pay the $150 million for the beachfront lot and donate it for a memorial. But the judge overseeing the sale said his job is to get the most money for survivors and heirs and no one has stepped forward.