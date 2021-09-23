Jury urged to make R. Kelly pay for his alleged sex crimes

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor is urging jurors at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to convict the R&B superstar on federal charges that he used his celebrity as leverage to sexually abuse women, girls and boys. Prosecutor Elizabeth Geddes concluded her closing argument on Thursday in New York City. Her remarks follow an exhaustive recitation of evidence the government says proves how loyal members of Kelly’s entourage helped him lure underage victims into his orbit to abuse them. A lawyer for Kelly was set to give his closing later in the day. The jury could start deliberating as early as Friday afternoon. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.