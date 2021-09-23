Iowa panel to report Iowans at hearings support redrawn map

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state commission will submit a report to the Iowa Legislature that indicates Iowans who offered an opinion support the first set of maps drawn by a nonpartisan state agency. A majority of the five-member Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission supported Thursday a statement in their report to lawmakers that says the commission acknowledges that a majority of Iowans who expressed an opinion to the commission favor Iowa’s redistricting process and the first proposed redistricting plan. Two Republican appointees to the commission preferred to leave out language about Iowans who spoke or wrote in supporting the first plan but three members agreed it was accurate and stated the facts and should be included. The Legislature is scheduled to meet on Oct. 5.