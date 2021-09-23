Guttenberg school reports fatal school bus incident, no students involved

Guttenberg school reports fatal school bus incident, no students involvedNew
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KWWL) -- St. Mary's School in Guttenberg reported someone was killed in an incident with a school bus, but that no students were involved.
The school made the announcement on Facebook Thursday morning, saying:
"There has been a fatality this morning involving a school bus but does NOT involve any students."
KWWL has reached out to the Clayton Co. Sheriff's Office and Guttenberg Police for more details.
This is a developing story.